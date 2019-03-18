Senior Sarah Finnegan named finalist for AAI Award

In 2019, Finnegan has been the standout gymnast in the SEC and in the nation. Sarah has competed in the all-around in every single meet this season and has won 11 of 12 all-around titles. She is currently a six-time SEC Gymnast of the Week this season, and has tied April Burkholder for the most beam titles in career with 24. With 38 title wins this season, Finnegan could also break the single-season set by Susan Jackson and Sandra Smith with 45.