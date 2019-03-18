Raising Cane’s to host fundraiser for Lemonade Day this Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -Raising Cane’s will host a fundraiser that’ll benefit an organization that teaches children how to start and run their own business.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers CEO Todd Graves announced that on Wednesday, $1 of every purchase of Raising Cane’s lemonade will go toward the Lemonade Day organization. All of the restaurants are participating in the fundraiser.
Children will have the chance to register for the Lemonade Day program at the restaurant as well. This was announced Monday during the Lemonade Day kickoff at the new Governor’s mansion. Governor John Bel Edward and Lemonade Day CEO also helped kickstart the event.
Lemonade Day is a nonprofit organization that aims to help youth become the business leaders and community volunteers. Each child that registers for Lemonade Day, which is scheduled for May 5, will receive a workbook that teaches them what it takes to run a business. This include learning how to create a budget, set profit-making goals, serve customers and give back to the community.
Lemonade Day was founded in Houston, Texas in 2007. Graves and John Georges, CEO of Georges Enterprises, brought the program to Louisiana in 2010. Graves said over 200,000 children have participated in Lemonade Day since its launch in Louisiana.
To learn more about Lemonade Day, got to lemonadeday.org.
