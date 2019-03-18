Police seeking info on hotel shooting that injured 2 women

Two women were injured in a shooting at America's Best Value Inn off of Siegen Lane. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | March 18, 2019 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 10:07 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that left two women injured.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at America’s Best Value Inn in the 10400 block of Reiger Road, just off of Siegen Lane.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the two women are expected to survive.

Details on a suspect or motive were not readily available.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

