Police seeking info on hotel shooting that injured 2 women

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that left two women injured.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at America’s Best Value Inn in the 10400 block of Reiger Road, just off of Siegen Lane.
A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the two women are expected to survive.
Details on a suspect or motive were not readily available.
Investigators are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
