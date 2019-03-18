One killed, 2 injured in house fire on Hibiscus Drive

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A person died and two others, including a district chief firefighter, are injured after a Sunday evening house fire in a south Baton Rouge neighborhood.
At around 8:30 p.m., investigators responded to the house fire in the 5900 block of Hibiscus Drive Sunday, Mar. 17. Crews searched the home, but were unable to locate the victim. Once the flames were knocked down, the victim was found deceased in the home.
Officials said the chief fire and one other person were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Curt Monte, public information officer with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, said the fire chief suffered from a heart attack, but was resuscitated on scene by firefighters and paramedics from EMS.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
