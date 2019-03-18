No. 9 LSU softball run-rules No. 7 Florida in 6 innings in Game 2

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU evened the weekend series with No. 7 Florida by run-ruling the Gators in six innings Sunday at Tiger Park.
The Tigers finished with an 8-0 win.
Maribeth Gorsuch commanded the circle, allowing only three hits and striking out four batters.
“She worked really hard this week; the whole pitching staff did,” head coach Beth Torina said about Gorsuch’s performance. "They put in a lot of extra time, so I’m glad that it paid off for them. I think it’s nice to see if you put in the work, then it pays off. It’s scary when you don’t have that outcome, but it was great to see the work pay off today. She does a really good job against them.”
A two-run home run by Shemiah Sanchez in the second inning got things rolling for the Tigers with a 2-0 lead.
In the third inning, Amanda Sanchez blasted a solo home run for the 3-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, Shelbi Sunseri hit a two-run homer to make it 5-0. It was her 12th home run this season.
The Tigers added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
LSU improved to 23-6 overall and 3-2 in the SEC, while Florida dropped to 24-5 overall and 2-3 in league play.
It was LSU’s 12th run-rule win of the season and the first over Florida since 2005, when the Tigers beat the Gators, 9-1, in six innings.
