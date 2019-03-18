No. 10 LSU baseball sweeps Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU completed a weekend sweep of Kentucky with another win Sunday at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers took the third game 7-2 over the Wildcats.
Eric Walker started on the mound for LSU. In 4.1 innings of work, he allowed one run on three hits. He struck out five and didn’t walk any batters.
“Eric’s fastball command has been really good,” said LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain. “He was spotting the fastball, getting some swing-and-misses by elevating the fastball when hitters were expecting a breaking ball or a change-up."
Matthew Beck earned the win. He is 2-0 on the season.
“Beck has one of those fastballs that hitters don’t see very well. He’s got a lot of deception in his delivery, he stands 6-7, so there’s a lot coming at the hitters. The biggest thing about Matthew is that he competes and you feel really good when the ball is in his hand,” Cain added.
The Tigers did the bulk of their damage in the fifth and seventh innings, scoring three runs in each.
LSU took the 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a single to center field by designated hitter Saul Garza that scored third baseman Chris Reid.
In the fifth inning, second baseman Brandt Broussard scored on a hit down the third base line by center fielder Zach Watson. Then, a single to left field by Reid brought shortstop Josh Smith and Watson home for the 4-1 lead.
In the seventh inning, Antoine Duplantis hit one off the right field wall that resulted in a triple, while sending Watson and Smith home. Duplantis then crossed the plate on a groundout by left fielder Daniel Cabrera. LSU was up 7-1 at that point.
With two outs in the top of the eighth inning designated hitter T.J. Collett hit a solo shot to right field to cut the LSU lead to 7-2.
LSU improved to 15-5 on the season and 3-0 in the SEC. Kentucky fell to 13-7 overall and 0-3 in conference play.
The Tigers will host the Nicholls State Colonels in a midweek game Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
