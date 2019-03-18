Neighbor says deadly house fire spread quicker than firefighters could respond

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The flames spread so quickly, by the time firefighters were able to respond, the Pollard Estates home was already engulfed.
"It happened so fast, how fast the whole house was involved was just shocking,” said Jane Bahlinger, who lives behind the now charred house.
Bahlinger says it took first responders seven minutes to arrive at the house after she called 911.
“I was outside taking the dog to the bathroom and I saw the flames coming out of the carport and so I called 911, yelled to my husband, and I got down here,” she said. “By the time I got down here, the whole carport was ablaze. Within seven minutes, the whole house was engulfed."
Investigators say the fire was started by improperly discarded smoking materials and was accidental.
“The house is pretty much a total loss,” said Curt Monte, public information officer for the Baton Rouge Fire Department. “The roof on the carport side of the home started to collapse. We do believe that is where the fire started, towards that area.”
The fire killed the elderly woman that lived in the home. Her husband made it out, but was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A firefighter was also rushed to the hospital after suffering from a heart attack.
“He was revived on scene by EMS and firefighters, transported to a hospital, where he remains,” Monte said. “He is actually in stable condition right now."
Bahlinger says she’s asking for prayers for her long-time friends affected by the fire.
“It is so sad, so sad,” Bahlinger said. “I mean, we all got to go, but to go that way and lose your wife in that way is just horrible.”
As of right now, the name of the victim has not been released.
