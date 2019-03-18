LSU gymnastics earns top seed at SEC Championships

The seeding is based on the NQS after the regular season. The Tigers have earned the top spot with a NQS score of 197.680. The Tigers slipped by the second-seeded Gators (197.675) after scoring a 198.175 against the University of Arizona Friday night. No. 8 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky will also compete in the second session. Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Missouri will compete in the afternoon session.