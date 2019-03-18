LSU Baseball: March 18 National Polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tigers improved to 15-5 overall and 3-0 in SEC play this weekend after sweeping the Kentucky Wildcats at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU finished the week with a 4-1 record:
- Northwestern State: 1-3, L
- Texas Southern: 16-5, W
- Kentucky: 2-1 (12), W
- Kentucky: 16-4, W
- Kentucky: 7-2, W
Here’s a check at this week’s baseball polls:
Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 7 (up from 10)
SEC: Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (6), Georgia (9), Arkansas (10), Auburn (12), Florida (13), Texas A&M (19), Ole Miss (28)
Perfect Game: LSU No. 14 (no change)
SEC: Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (6), Auburn (7), Arkansas (10), Georgia (12), Florida (13), Ole Miss (15), Texas A&M (17)
Baseball America: LSU No. 12 (down from 11)
SEC: Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (5), Florida (9), Georgia (11), Arkansas (15), Auburn (16), Texas A&M (17), Ole Miss (18), South Carolina (24)
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 10 (up from 13)
SEC: Mississippi State (2), Georgia (5), Vanderbilt (8), Arkansas (11), Auburn (12), Texas A&M (13), Florida (14), Ole Miss (18)
This week’s schedule:
- Wednesday: Nicholls State (6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium)
- Friday: Georgia (6 p.m. at Foley Field, Athens, GA)
- Saturday: Georgia (12 p.m. at Foley Field, Athens, GA)
- Sunday: Georgia (11 a.m. at Foley Field, Athens, GA)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.