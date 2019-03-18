LSU Baseball: March 18 National Polls

LSU first baseman Cade Beloso (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | March 18, 2019 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 10:54 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tigers improved to 15-5 overall and 3-0 in SEC play this weekend after sweeping the Kentucky Wildcats at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU finished the week with a 4-1 record:

  1. Northwestern State: 1-3, L
  2. Texas Southern: 16-5, W
  3. Kentucky: 2-1 (12), W
  4. Kentucky: 16-4, W
  5. Kentucky: 7-2, W

Here’s a check at this week’s baseball polls:

Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 7 (up from 10)

SEC: Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (6), Georgia (9), Arkansas (10), Auburn (12), Florida (13), Texas A&M (19), Ole Miss (28)

Perfect Game: LSU No. 14 (no change)

SEC: Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (6), Auburn (7), Arkansas (10), Georgia (12), Florida (13), Ole Miss (15), Texas A&M (17)

Baseball America: LSU No. 12 (down from 11)

SEC: Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (5), Florida (9), Georgia (11), Arkansas (15), Auburn (16), Texas A&M (17), Ole Miss (18), South Carolina (24)

D1 Baseball: LSU No. 10 (up from 13)

SEC: Mississippi State (2), Georgia (5), Vanderbilt (8), Arkansas (11), Auburn (12), Texas A&M (13), Florida (14), Ole Miss (18)

This week’s schedule:

  • Wednesday: Nicholls State (6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium)
  • Friday: Georgia (6 p.m. at Foley Field, Athens, GA)
  • Saturday: Georgia (12 p.m. at Foley Field, Athens, GA)
  • Sunday: Georgia (11 a.m. at Foley Field, Athens, GA)

