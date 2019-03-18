La. Smoking Cessation Trust encourages adults to quit, teens to not start for National Kick Butts Day

“Children are three times more likely to smoke if a parent or guardian smokes. While the trust’s primary target audience in Louisiana citizens who smoked their first cigarette before Sept. 1, 1988, we are also committed to keeping the next generation from becoming addicted to nicotine. And to that end, we encourage Louisiana legislators to follow the lead of a growing list of states who are raising the age to buy tobacco products to 21. Regardless of age, we are committed to saving everyone from the dangers of smoking,” said Mike Rogers, CEO of Smoking Cessation Trust Management Services.