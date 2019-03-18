Inmate recaptured after brief escape at Tangipahoa Parish jail

AMITE, LA (WAFB) - An inmate at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail briefly escaped Sunday, Mar. 17 and was recaptured, officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office report.
Hulus Doughty, 18, escaped from the jail and was caught without incident a short time later, officials say.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards says “procedural violations” led to the escape. He goes on to say the antiquated design of the jail also contributed to Doughty’s escape.
Officials say a full, internal review of the escape is underway and corrective measures have been taken.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.