Free shredding event scheduled for the week after Tax Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is hosting a free document shredding event Saturday, Apr. 27.
During Secure Your ID Day, residents are encouraged to take advantage of the free services by shredding sensitive document, CDs, and floppy discs.
“Properly destroying documents that carry information you don’t want getting into the hands of crooks is an important first step to fighting identity theft, but it doesn’t end there. That’s why BBB experts will also be on hand offering important advice and simple steps everyone can take to prevent ID theft in their daily lives, both online and off,” said Carmen Million, BBB president.
SECURE YOUR ID DAY
- Saturday, Apr. 27
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- 9401 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge
Those attending the event can bring up to three boxes or bags full of documents to be shredded. Documents should be removed from binders, however, staples, paper clips, CDs, and floppy discs are acceptable to shred.
“Identity theft is largely a crime of access. Our goal here is to make the information less accessible and empower people to be their own first line of defense against identity theft,” said Million.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will also be at the event collecting donations of non-perishable foods.
