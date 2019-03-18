Flood victims will not be able to live in MHUs past April, FEMA says

By WAFB Staff | March 18, 2019 at 5:22 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 5:22 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Monday, Mar. 18, the state provided some updates on the 2016 flood recovery efforts in Louisiana and current issues on the Mississippi River.

Those still living in a mobile home, or MHU, have until the end of April to vacate them. Officials say FEMA will not be extending that deadline anymore.

Meanwhile, the state says it looks like the Mississippi River is cresting at most of its gauges and is beginning to slowly drop. The Army Corps of Engineers closed ten bays on the Bonne Carre Spillway over the weekend. Of course, all that could depend on the forecast in the coming days.

