FlixBus launches southern network in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas

(WAFB) - FlixBus launched its southern U.S. network with routes connecting Baton Rouge, La., Biloxi, Miss., Houston, New Orleans and San Antonio.
The bus provider said it’ll have stop conveniently-located near major universities, such as LSU. Tickets went on sale March 6 and buses starting hitting the road March 14. More stops will be added in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas throughout Spring 2019.
Riders will have the options to choose from departures throughout the day or overnight routes. The company offers CO2 Neutral tickets, which offset the passenger’s carbon footprint.
FlixBus will partner with local charter companies AJL International, Louisiana Motor Coach, Star Shuttle and Wynne Transportation for the daily operation of the buses on southern routes. FlixBus will manage the technology development, network planning, yield management, operations control and marketing.
FlixBus said it’s in partnership with over 300 local bus partners globally and has created over 7,000 jobs for local bus drivers.
