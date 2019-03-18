FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, sunny week on the way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We spent most of Monday under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and that will continue through the evening. However, skies will be clearing overnight and by Tuesday’s daybreak, we can expect mainly clear skies, with temperatures slipping to the mid to upper 40s around metro Baton Rouge. Plan for sunny skies through the day Tuesday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 60s for the Red Stick.
The WAFB Storm Team is posting a great looking forecast with plenty of sunshine expected each day through Friday. In addition, temperatures will warm a bit, with afternoon temperatures returning to the 70s by the latter half of the week.
Saturday stays dry under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. However, start planning now for a return of scattered, mainly afternoon and evening rains Sunday.
The current First Alert Forecast calls for rain likely Monday, Mar. 25 as the next cold front rolls through the lower Mississippi Valley. Scattered showers could linger into early Tuesday before we dry out. While temperatures may fall a couple of degrees behind Monday’s front, we are not anticipating a big cool-down based on our latest guidance.
