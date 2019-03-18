FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, sunny week on the way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We spent most of Monday under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and that will continue through the evening. However, skies will be clearing overnight and by Tuesday’s daybreak, we can expect mainly clear skies, with temperatures slipping to the mid to upper 40s around metro Baton Rouge. Plan for sunny skies through the day Tuesday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 60s for the Red Stick.