ExxonMobil donates $45,000 to fund home repairs in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Homeowners in Baton Rouge are receiving money to make their homes safer and more efficient.
ExxonMobil announced it’s donating $45,000 to the Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance. The money will go toward homes repairs for four north Baton Rouge homes.
The homeowners were chosen through an application process and one of the lucky ones says this has been a huge help for her.
“We grew up with this community. We’ve been here for nearly 110 years. The community is very much a part of ExxonMobil and ExxonMobil is very much part of the community,” said Megan Manchester with Exxon.
“It means the world to me and I continuously thank them and thank God,” said Gertrude Richardson, one of the residents benefiting from the program.
