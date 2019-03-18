Dakota Theriot pleads not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man accused of killing five people in a multi-parish shooting spree, including his own parents, has pleaded not guilty to three charges of first-degree murder.
Dakota Theriot, 21, is accused of shooting Summer Ernest, who investigators say was his girlfriend; her father, Billy Ernest, and her little brother, Tanner, in their trailer in Livingston Parish. He then stole Billy Ernet’s truck and drove to Ascension Parish where he shot and killed both of his parents.
Theriot was arrested in Virginia the next day as he arrived at his grandmother’s house.
Theriot was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish, to which he pleaded not guilty on Monday, Mar. 18. He’s facing two more murder charges in Ascension Parish.
His next court date is scheduled for May 9.
