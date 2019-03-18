Construction to soon start for Serop’s Express on College Drive

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - If you’ve got a taste for falafel and hummus, there will soon be another opportunity to get them on-the-go in Baton Rouge.
Serop’s Express is planning to open its fifth drive-thru restaurant at 2330 College Drive. The planned 2,000 square foot space will be near the College Drive exit of I-10.
Salco Construction is the contractor for the project, and the construction company did not give a completion date.
Serop’s opened its first restaurant on Government Street in 1979. Founder Serop Kaltakdjian was the first to bring Greek and Lebanese food to Baton Rouge, according to the restaurant’s website.
