Beware of Medicare scams targeting the vulnerable and elderly

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the American Associate for Retired Persons (AARP) are teaming up to issue a reminder about the danger of entertaining robocalls and Medicare scams.
A video produced by the two groups, is meant to inform potential victims on techniques to recognize scammers who ask for personal Medicare information.
The purpose of these scams is to pressure the vulnerable and elderly into giving up money and personal information.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it received more than 500 reports about these scam calls in 2018.
In one popular version of the scam, callers claim they need the information so they can help the victim get a back or neck brace.
In a similar scheme, scammers attempt to capitalize on the roll out of new Medicare cards, which started in April 2018 and will continue through April 2019, said the Better Business Bureau.
Scammers call to say they need the victim’s information or money to provided them with a new Medicare card. The BBB warns the delivery of the new cards in staggered, so you will receive your card at a different time than your friends or neighbors.
The FTC and Better Business Bureau provided the following tips to combat these scam:
- Hang up. If someone calls claiming to be from Medicare, asking for your Social Security number or bank information to get your new card or new benefits, that’s a scam. Hang up and call their toll-free number at 1-800-772-1213 to verify the issue. Don’t press any buttons, don’t engage in conversation and don’t ask to be removed from the calling list.
- Don’t give personal information to a caller claiming to be from Medicare. You can’t trust caller id. These calls can be spoofed so they look like they’re coming from Medicare even when they’re not. Before you give any personal information, initiate your own call to Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE.
- Know how government agencies work. The Better Bureau says government agencies don’t call consumers unsolicited. Instead, they send letters if they need to contact you. Also, the new Medicare cards are being provided free of charge.
- Report the call. Report Medicare imposters at 1-800-MEDICARE and the FTC.
