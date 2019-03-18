Arts council launches app to track festivals in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge announced Monday the release of a new app that’ll help keep residents in the know of festivals and cultural events in Baton Rouge.
FLOWBR, the new app, was created for users during the city’s upcoming Ebb and Flow Festival Season. The app is suppose to encourage the public to engage in local events happenings from mid-March to mid April this year. The app also includes information on the Ebb and Flow festival on April 6 & 7.
The app has a geo-tracking feature to provide easy navigation to and from events, according to the Arts Council.
Users can find and vote for their favorite art that’s featured in the inaugural ART FLOW, an art exhibition taking place in 42 venues around downtown. The exhibition is a partnership between the Arts Council and Forum 35.
The Arts Council said it’s working with Visit Baton Rouge and other partners to possibly expand the app to be a one-stop source of information for arts and cultural events in Baton Rouge.
“Our hope is that the launch of this APP will be the next step in realizing this request," said Renee Chatelain, President/CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. "There are so many great cultural events to enjoy in this city every day, so it is a process – a really great challenge to have!”
FLOWBR is available for download on iTunes and Andriod devices.
