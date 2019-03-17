Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation appoints new president and CEO

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An agency that focusing on neighborhood restoration and redevelopment has selected a new president and CEO.
The Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation (UREC) announced Thursday it appointed Carl Dillon Jr. to the role. Dillon previously served as the agency’s Director of Operations. In that role, Dillon helped secure funding for new affordable housing developments in Baton Rouge.
Dillon, a Zachary native, earned a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University. He also holds the National Development Council’s Economic Development Finance Professional Certification, the Neighborworks America Professional Certificate in Community and Neighborhood Revitalization, and a Louisiana real estate license.
UREC, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit community development organization that “transforms communities by investing in people and restoring neighborhoods.”
