Shooting suspect arrested after former Vinton mayor killed at his Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested after a former Vinton mayor was shot and killed at his home in a Baton Rouge gated community.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said David Riggins, 64, was killed early Saturday, Mar. 16 at his home in the St. Regis Place gated community. Riggins is a former mayor of Vinton, according to The Advocate newspaper.
Police officers were called out to the shooting around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 10000 block of Knights Bridge Ct. near St. Regis Drive.
Police say the shooting suspect, 32-year-old Vernon Mosby told investigators he learned via a dating app that someone else was located at the residence. He decided to go to the home unannounced and uninvited.
Once at the home, Mosby “jumped” a back gate of the property and knocked on windows and doors. A witness inside the home described the knocking to police as “aggressive.”
Both Mosby and the witness told police Riggins answered the door armed with a weapon. According to the witness, it was Mosby who charged at Riggins when he saw the weapon.
A struggle ensued and the gun discharged, both the witness and Mosby told police. Riggins was shot in the neck and later died, police say.
The witness told police Mosby fled after the gun went off, however, Mosby said the witness advised him to leave.
Mosby left the scene to call emergency crews to the home. He later returned to the scene where he was arrested.
Mosby was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:
- Second Degree Murder
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
The Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor charge was added because Mosby left an 8-year-old child in the car as he went to the home.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.