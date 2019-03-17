One injured after being hit by vehicle near Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a person being struck by a vehicle near Perkins Road in a parking lot shared by several area businesses.
Calls about the accident went out just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, March. 16. Emergency officials say 1 person was transported to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately available, however officials did say the person was “stable.”
This is a developing a story. Check back for updates.
