New in Town: Furniture City opens third store in Baker

BAKER, LA (WAFB) - Baker residents will have a new place to shop and possibly to work after Furniture City opened its doors this week.
Owned by Sam Farhat, Rami Maree, Ahmad Kayed, the new store, located at 312 Main St., occupies the space of the former Fred’s Grocery Store.
The first Furniture City opened in 2015 in Denham Springs. The company has since expanded with two more stores in Baker. The first Baker store opened in July 2016, right before the historic floods. At the time, the owners had provided new furniture to flood victims in the surrounding areas.
Furniture City also offers sponsorship to local youth sports teams.
