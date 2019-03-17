LSU basketball earns No. 3 in seed NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU basketball Tigers, still without suspended head coach Will Wade, are preparing for the next chapter of post-season play, the NCAA Tournament and March Madness.
LSU basketball has earned a No. 3 seed in the East Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers (26-6) will face Yale (22-7) in the first round. The game will be held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.
The SEC regular season champs stumbled in the SEC Tournament against Florida and received the seeding that many expected.
Yale won the Ivy League Championship over rival Harvard.
The teams will play Thursday.
Duke was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. The Tigers are in the regional with the Blue Devils.
LSU did not allow the media to take in its viewing party, but there was a tweet on the LSU Basketball Twitter account showing the team’s reaction.
Interim head coach Tony Benford will meet with the media at 6:30 p.m. to give us his reaction.
