Suspected impaired driver arrested after killing Springfield man in head-on crash; injuring two while driving wrong way

SORRENTO, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police arrested 29-year-old Rodney Earl for a fatal head-on crash that claimed the life of 54-year-old Kenneth Little, of Springfield, shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 16.
Investigators say as Earl traveled on LA Hwy 70, he crossed the center-line and swiped a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction before continuing down the highway on the wrong side.
Earl eventually collided with Little’s car head-on. Little was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.
The driver and passenger in the first vehicle swiped by Earl were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Earl was also transported from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, before being taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of several different types of narcotics.
Troopers booked Earl into the Ascension Parish Detention Center with the following charges:'
- Vehicular homicide
- Vehicular Negligent Injuring
- Possession of Schedule I Drugs
- Possession Schedule II Drugs
- No Seat belt
- Driving Left of Center
The crash remains under investigation.
