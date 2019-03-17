Impaired driver arrested after injuring pedestrian on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Presley for hitting two people while driving under the influence.
Police say the accident happened while driving in the 3700 block of Perkins Road on Friday, Mar. 15.
One of the people sustained injuries to the facial area and was later transported to the hospital.
Presley refused several instructions from officers attempting to place him into a police unit.
He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:
- Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- DWI First Offense
- Vehicular Negligent Injuries
- Resisting an Officer within the city limits of Baton Rouge
