FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny Sunday on St. Patrick’s Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Light showers along the coast will end by mid morning. It’s going to be a very enjoyable weather day across the local area with a sun/cloud mix and very comfortable temperatures.
Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s a handful of degrees below normal. We’ll be in and out of the clouds over the next few days, but the weather will remain dry. Morning starts to start the work/school week will be chilly in the mid to low 40s. Be sure to have the jackets or sweatshirts ready for the kids at the morning bus stop.
Afternoon and early evening temperatures will be really nice for the workweek and upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, we do see a chance for rain entering the forecast by the weekend, but for now the forecast will stay dry for most as activity will be isolated in nature late Saturday and scattered in nature through the day Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast as we move into the following work/school week.
