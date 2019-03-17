FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great week to get outside

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There won’t be many complaints about the work/school week weather. Morning temperatures will cool and afternoons will be mild. It’s going to be a great week to get outside!
We’ll contend with clouds Monday and Tuesday, but both days remain dry.
Spring arrives on Wednesday and will be highlighted by below normal temperatures. Lots of sunshine is expected to close out the week.
By the weekend a weak storm system will begin to approach the area.
Rain chances will be very slight Saturday, chances are around 20 percent. There will also be a slight chance Sunday, around 30 percent. That means most will stay dry for weekend outdoor plans.
We are expecting a decent warm up with afternoon highs back in the 80s by Sunday.
The storm system will start to gather some strength as it moves overhead Monday, Mar. 25. Showers and t-storms appear likely, but it is too early to tell if severe weather will be in play.
We may see a lingering shower or two into Tuesday before we dry out again and see a modest cool down for the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.