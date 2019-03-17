Baton Rouge police investigating scene after body found in ditch on N. 35th street

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are responding to a scene after a body was found in a ditch on N. 35th Street Sunday morning.
Cpl. L’Jean McKneely Jr., a police spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, said police received a call at around 9:25 a.m. about the body reported in the 1200 block of N. 35th Street.
Police are working to determine if foul play is suspected. Police were unable to provide any other details since investigations are still active.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.