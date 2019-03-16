14-year-old pleads guilty to gruesome, Shreveport homicide

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport girl will spend the rest of her juvenile life in jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Saturday morning.
Emily Compton,14, is accused of the murder of Tawfik Gawbah, 34, after he was stabbed multiple times then burned to death last November.
She was 13-years-old at the time of the crime.
Sarah Ritter, Compton’s older sister whom was also involved in the murder, is an adult and is pending charges in Caddo District Court.
Compton faces a maximum penalty of juvenile life, with incarceration until her 21st birthday, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
The trial began Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
