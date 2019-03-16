Wearin’ of the Green rolls through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The annual Wearin’ of the Green, St. Patrick’s Day Parade once again brought the spirit of celebration to Baton Rouge.
From the bead covered hats, down to the boots, Felma White says for the past 5 years she has worked hard to make sure her St. Patty’s Day outfit stands out in the green crowd. Each outfit she wears is handmade and decorated.
“I had to show up and show off,” White said. “The green, the people, the atmosphere. I just love it.”
Rylie Crochet and her sister might not have planned it, but they left a lasting impression not for their outfits, but their throw catching plan.
Rylie suffered an injury prior to the parade, but she didn’t let that stop her from going home with plenty.
“I’m just going to stick my crutch up and be like, ‘throw it on!’ Make it a game,” Crochet said.
Ireland Jameson moved to Baton Rouge a little over a year ago from Belfast, Ireland.
“This is my first St. Patty’s Day parade in the states,” Jameson said. “I’m all the way from a wee place called Belfast.”
Jameson said back home in Belfast, locals celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little different from America’s one-day tradition.
“St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated over 3 days,” Jameson explained. “You celebrate the day before, you celebrate the day, then you still celebrate the next day.”
While folks in Louisiana could get behind a 3-day party, a surprise appearance from blind referees stole the show.
Daniel Brown called the parade the perfect family outing as he spent time with his daughters and collecting beads.
