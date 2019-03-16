Up to eight vehicles involved in wreck near Tiger stadium

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a Saturday morning wreck involving up to eight vehicles near the LSU football stadium.
Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said EMS was called out to the crash reported at Nicholson and S. Stadium drives just before 8 a.m. He said northbound lanes of Nicholson Drive are closed, but southbound lanes are still open.
Chustz said there doesn’t seem to be any major injuries.
