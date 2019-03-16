Suspected drunk driver crashes into State Trooper vehicle on I-210

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - State Troopers have arrested an illegal immigrant for second offense DWI among other charges after driving into the back of a Louisiana State Police vehicle in an active work zone.
Troopers responded to the crash on I-210 westbound, east of the I-210 bridge, at 5:30 a.m. this morning, March 16, 2019.
State Police report the preliminary investigation of the crash showed that the suspect had crashed into a State Police vehicle that had been parked on the shoulder of I-210 with its emergency lights on while the Trooper was working a traffic safety detail.
Troopers say the suspect veered from the inside lane towards the outside lane and then onto the shoulder before crashing into the vehicle.
The suspect, Melgar Cardona, was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and the Trooper was not seriously injured.
During the investigation the suspect was uncooperative and provided Troopers with fake names and fake ID but Troopers were able to determine his actual identity.
Upon release from the hospital Cardona was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for DWI second offense, careless operation of a motor vehicle, not having a driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle without lawful presence in the United States, possession of fraudulent document for identification purposes, and resisting an officer by providing a false identity.
Additionally, with the help of U.S. Border Patrol agents, it was determined that Cardona is a fugitive from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement having been previously deported.
A detainer has been placed on Cardona by federal authorities and additional charges are possible.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.