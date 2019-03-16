Southern women’s basketball wins SWAC Championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament after beating Jackson State, 45-41, in the SWAC title game at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, AL.
It is the Lady Jags’ second SWAC Championship.
They came out victorious in a scrappy defensive battle.
Guard Alyric Scott had a double-double to lead the way for Southern. She scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. Guard Courtney Parsons added nine points and dished out seven assists.
The Lady Jags improved to 19-12 on the season and await their dance partner in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show will be held Monday, March 18 and the first round begins Friday, March 22.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.