Second man arrested after teen killed, body dumped in Amite River

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police have arrested the second man involved in the death of a Scotlandville teenager whose body was found in the Amite River.
Edward Brooks, 30, was arrested in Baton Rouge Saturday morning after authorities received a tip submitted to Crime Stoppers, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Brooks was wanted out of East Feliciana Parish, and will be transported to that parish’s jail.
The Louisiana State police Task Force assisted the Baton Rouge Police Department in the arrest of Brooks.
The development comes a day after Jesse James Schiele, 31 was arrested in connection to the death of 18-year-old Timmy Daniels. Police say Schiele was found in a Zachary home with a nine millimeter pistol. The weapon was previously reported stolen by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) on Nov. 9, 2018.
Scheile was previously convicted on felony charges in 2011 and 2014, according to Department of Correction’s records provided to EBRSO. Scheile was on parole for the 2014 conviction for a felon in possession of a firearm charge, police say.
He was arrested Mar. 13 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on firearms charges not related to the murder. He was transported to the East Feliciana Parish Prison for booking in the near future.
Both suspects are facing a second degree murder charge in the Daniels murder case.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the body found in the Amite River on Saturday, Mar. 9 as that of Timmy Daniels, 18, of Baton Rouge.
Daniel was last seen in Baton Rouge around Feb. 10.
Sheriff Jeff Travis says the case is being investigated as a homicide, but the circumstances surrounding the death are currently unknown. The coroner’s office in East Feliciana Parish says Daniels’ cause of death was a gunshot wound.
Officials with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (EFPSO) said Saturday, Mar. 9 they were investigating after a body was found in the Amite River around noon.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis said his office received a call that fishermen had discovered the body in the river.
