No. 10 LSU baseball takes Game 1 over Kentucky in 12 innings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A walk-off walk in the bottom of the 12th inning gave No. 10 LSU the 2-1 win over Kentucky in Game 1 at Alex Box Stadium Saturday.
It was the first game of the scheduled doubleheader. LSU improved to 13-5 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. The Wildcats are also 13-5 overall, but 0-1 in the SEC.
Zack Hess started on the mound for the Tigers. He lasted seven innings, giving up four hits and Kentucky’s only run of the game. He struck out six batters and walked six others.
Devin Fontenot picked up the win. He is 3-0 on the season.
Back-to-back singles by Kentucky scored the run to give the Wildcats the 1-0 lead in the first inning.
LSU tied the game in the eighth inning on another bases loaded walk. Designated hitter Drew Bianco was walked to bring Zach Watson home for the 1-1 tie.
With two on in the bottom of the 12th, Kentucky chose to intentionally walk Daniel Cabrera, loading the bases. Head coach Paul Mainieri then called on Giovanni DiGiacomo to pinch hit for Bianco. DiGiacomo watched three balls pass by before getting a strike. He then let the fourth ball pass and Watson crossed home plate for the win.
Cabrera had two hits in the game, including a double.
The teams will face off for the second game around 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.