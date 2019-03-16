FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains should be gone by Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An upper air disturbance will move along the immediate coastline causing a few pre-dawn light showers early Sunday. Best rain chances overnight should stay south of Baton Rouge.
By daybreak all rain will have exited the local area. Expect a chilly morning with temperatures generally in the 40s and 50s, but a nice warm up is on the way for the afternoon. Afternoon temps will climb into the mid 60s Sunday under a sun/cloud mix.
Clouds will hang on through portions of Monday and Tuesday, but we will start to see more peeks of sun. A weak cold front works into the area late Monday into early Tuesday.
This front will only cause a slight drop in temperature Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning before a subtle warming trend begins.
Temperatures will be around normal for most of the work week with highs in the low-to-mid 70s and morning lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. Therefore the kids will probably want a sweatshirt while waiting at the bus stop in the morning, but short sleeves by recess. Temperatures continue to climb into the following weekend as our next storm system takes shape.
Expect breezy winds through the weekend. Right now we’ve kept next Saturday mainly dry. Rain chances look to increase Sunday and could stay with us into the start of the following work/school week as a series of disturbances potentially line up to cross the local area.
