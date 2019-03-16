FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect off and on rain Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Expect off and on rain showers mainly south of the interstates Saturday. Can’t rule out a few stray showers in metro Baton Rouge and areas to the north, but the vast majority of rain coverage will be south of Baton Rouge closest to the coast. An upper level disturbance will bring another surge of light rain, again mainly south of Baton Rouge, this evening. So if you have evening plans, you may want an umbrella.
Temperatures will not warm much warming only into the low 60s this afternoon. Some neighborhoods won’t even reach the 60s today. Isolated light rain showers will remain in the Sunday morning forecast, but once again the best chance for rain will be south of Baton Rouge. It will be a chilly start with temperatures in the mid 40s. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible by Sunday afternoon, but a sun/cloud mix will keep afternoon temperatures relatively cool in the mid 60s.
We finally start to see a series of dry weather days for the upcoming work/school week. Monday will be very comfortable with partly cloudy skies. Sunshine will be in abundance for the rest of the work/school week. A backdoor cold front will arrive Tuesday leading to a very minor cool down Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.
Otherwise, the rest of the week will be highlighted by an enjoyable warming trend. We get to ring in Spring Wednesday with slightly below average temperatures and lots of sunshine. Our next rainmaker looks to arrive for the following weekend. Right now scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. It’s too early to tell if severe weather will be in the mix. Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend as afternoon highs approach 80 degrees.
