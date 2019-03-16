Beauregard Sheriff’s Office searching for homicide suspect

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect believed to be involved in an apparent homicide investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office says that they responded a call about a shooting on Humble Road at 4:06 a.m. this morning, March 16, 2019.
Upon arrival detectives found one victim who had received non-life threatening injuries and another who had been killed. The surviving victim is currently receiving treatment.
Detectives are searching for the suspect in the apparent homicide who they believe to be David Griffin.
Griffin is believed to be driving a 2002 GMC truck with the licence plate number B974386.
The Sheriff’s Office says that Griffin is to be considered armed and dangerous and asks that anyone who knows his whereabouts not to approach him and to contact law enforcement.
