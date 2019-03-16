Baton Rouge man wins nearly $180k on Easy 5 quick-pick ticket

BAKER, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge man, Aubrey Nolan, got a pleasant surprise Mar. 10 while checking his Easy 5 ticket.
He says he thought he had matched four numbers, which would’ve won him $100, but when he put on his glasses, he says he realized the fifth number on his ticket was also a match, winning him the $179,304 jackpot.
“I was shocked!” Nolan said.
The first thing he did was call his wife.
“We were both in disbelief and thought it was a mistake," he said.
Nolan, a frequent lottery player, bought his winning quick-pick ticket for the Mar. 9 drawing at the Shell station on Main Street in Baker. The store will receive 1 percent of the jackpot ($1,793.04) as a one-time bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Louisiana Lottery officials say Nolan collected his prize money at lottery headquarters on Mar. 11, receiving a total of $127,305 after state and federal taxes. He says he’s not yet sure what he’ll do with the bulk of the money, but says a portion will go towards “fixing things around the house.”
The winning numbers were 07-21-22-30-33.
