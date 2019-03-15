YOUR TURN: Captain Willie

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Hundreds of people paid their respects over the last two days at services for a man we’ve lovingly called “Captain Willie Matthews” since the 2016 flood.
Since the word spread of Captain Willie’s passing, thousands of you have shared memories and kind words to our WAFB Facebook page about his service to our community during the flood and his country as an Air Force veteran.
Captain Willie rescued countless families and animals on his boat in Baton Rouge after his own home flooded.
Our hearts go out to Captain Willie’s wife, daughters, grandchildren and siblings.
Darren Ortego writes on Facebook, “True hero. Just a guy that looked out for others. Humans can learn from him and hopefully his story will be carried on. Definitely an angel now.”
