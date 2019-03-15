Walk-On’s owners, local investors to bring ‘Smalls Sliders’ restaurant to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Walk-On’s owners and local entrepreneurs are bringing a new slider-serving, fast-casual restaurant to the Red Stick.
Keeping things simple is the focus of the “Smalls Sliders” restaurant concept, which is expected to open this summer at 4343 Nicholson Drive, across from Tigerland.
Brandon Landry and Saints quarterback Drew Brees are partnering with Baton Rouge entrepreneurs, Jacob Dugas and Scott Fargason, on the restaurant launch.
“Smalls was created a lot like Walk-On’s, ‘Hey, I have an idea!’” Landry said. “I told Drew about the concept, and he was all in.” Brees has been Landry’s partner at Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar since 2015.
As for Smalls, the restaurant will cook meals to order, focusing on premium slider burgers as the main dish. Smalls will feature a drive-thru as its primary ordering option, but will also have a walk-up order option with outside seating.
A “Smalls Sliders” will be built using shipping containers, allowing for a quick construction turnaround. The restaurant structure will make it easier to sells franchises.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.