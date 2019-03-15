Video of nursing home residents filing into daiquiri shop has social media cracking up

MAURICE, LA (WAFB) - A video posted to Facebook by Brandon Singeal of Lafayette has social media in stitches, KLFY reports.
He titled the post “Only in Lafayette.”
In the video, you can see residents from Pelican Pointe Health Care and Rehabilitation in Maurice, walking into New Orleans Original Daiquiris on the corner of Johnston and Ambassador Caffrey Parkway.
Nursing home executives say their residents stay busy.
They've visited a local brewery, broke a Guinness Book of World Records for playing Bingo for 24 hours straight and much more.
Pelican Pointe says their residents believe that just because they're older, doesn't mean they don't want the same things they've always wanted in life.
The community’s mission is to dispel myths about aging.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.