Three men arrested in Bayou Goula arson investigation

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Iberville Parish authorities have arrested three men in connection to a string of arson cases in the Bayou Goula area over a six-month period in 2018.
State Fire Marshal deputies, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Iberville Parish Fire Department worked together on the investigation.
The suspects are identified as Tyriek “Reko” Rivers, 19, Donald “Dee Rayy” Vondo, 19, and Jerrimiah “Supa” Henderson, 21.
The men were taken into custody March 15 and booked into the Iberville Parish jail. The suspects are each charged with two counts each of aggravated arson, three counts each of simple arson and one count each of patterns of criminal street gang activity.
Authorities released a timeline of the cases included in the investigation:
• 2/5/18, 5:07 a.m., 27850 Highway 405, vehicle fire
• 7/21/18, 2:45 a.m., 27850 Highway 405, (2) vehicle fires
• 7/21/18, 3:35 a.m., 53190 Point Street, shed/outdoor kitchen fire
• 8/3/18, 3:38 a.m., 27838 Highway 405, unoccupied structure fire
• 8/19/18, 2:54 a.m., 53135 Point Street, occupied trailer fire
• 8/24/18, 2:57 a.m., 27850 Highway 405, occupied trailer fire
The Fire Marshall said more arrests and charges are possible in this investigation. Anyone with information about the arson cases is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-256-5452, or through our online Hot Tip form on LASFM.org.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.