Students can gain trade experience in new BRCC training program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Division of Workforce Development at Baton Rouge Community College will offer a new Building Construction Technology program beginning on March 25, 2019.
Students will gain trade experience in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, landscaping, and appliance repair. Upon completion, students will earn a Home Builders Institute accredited Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate and a Certified Apartment Maintenance Technician Certificate.
The program consists of two courses designed to familiarize students with the construction industry as well as a wide range of maintenance and repair duties.
“The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge prioritizes workforce development to provide employment opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career building the homes of tomorrow. Ensuring a consistent, reliable influx of new workers is important in an industry that is continuing to grow” said Karen Zito, HBA | GBR President & CEO. “We are excited to partner with the Baton Rouge Community College Workforce Development program to promote and advance careers in the home building industry.”
The registration period is now open. For more information, contact the BRCC Workforce division at 225-216-8440.
