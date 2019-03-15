Students can gain trade experience in new BRCC training program

“The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge prioritizes workforce development to provide employment opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career building the homes of tomorrow. Ensuring a consistent, reliable influx of new workers is important in an industry that is continuing to grow” said Karen Zito, HBA | GBR President & CEO. “We are excited to partner with the Baton Rouge Community College Workforce Development program to promote and advance careers in the home building industry.”