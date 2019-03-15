Southern women’s basketball advances in SWAC Tournament with win over Grambling

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team moved on in the SWAC Tournament with a 71-69 win over Grambling Friday in Birmingham.
The Lady Jags were lethal from beyond the arc, hitting 10 three-pointers. They were 10-for-21 for 48 percent on threes.
Southern was led by Skylar O’Bear with 17 points. Alyric Scott had 13 points and Courtney Parsons added 12.
The Lady Jags also dominated the boards with 44 total rebounds. Taneara Moore pulled down 14 of those.
