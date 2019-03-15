Solar energy group PosiGen opening first Baton Rouge office

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A solar energy company that helps cut down utility costs for low and middle income families is opening an office in Baton Rouge.
PosiGen, opening its office at 10935 Perkins Road, provides services and products to make solar energy more affordable to homeowners. Its grand opening is scheduled for March 19, where Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is slated to speak.
PosiGen started in 2011 in post-Katrina New Orleans. The company now serves over 13,000 homeowners, and is present in Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida. The office is expected to bring in high-paying renewable energy jobs.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.