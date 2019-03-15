Sen. Kennedy says informal agreement has been reached on duplication of benefits issue

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Major progress has been made towards fixing the duplication of benefits problem that’s costing thousands of Louisianans money.
Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy met with Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Thursday, Mar. 14. Kennedy says they’ve reached an informal agreement that brings the state a step closer to cutting residents checks from the 2016 floods. Now, all that’s left is for the state’s delegation to broker a deal with the office of management and the budget.
“It’s time to saddle up and ride or fall off the horse, and I don’t intend to fall off the horse. I intend to get this done, even if we have to go to the president of the United States," said Kennedy.
Kennedy says he expects a formal agreement with HUD to come before the end of April, and he plans to meet with budget officials before the end of March to try to expedite the final steps in the process.
