REGYMEN Fitness expands into Ascension Parish with opening of Prairieville gym

ASCENSION PARSIH, LA (WAFB) - REGYMEN Fitness, based in Baton Rouge, is expanding with a new fitness studio in Prairieville.
The 4,300 square foot building at 38538 Duplessis Road will offer over 90 workouts per month. The studio is slated to open March 14.
REGYMEN, first created in 2017, has expanded its franchise with gyms in Florida and Texas. The fitness studio also has a licensing program with the YMCA with three units in Virginia. The first Baton Rouge location opened in March 2018 and has company locations at University, Drusilla and Bluebonnet.
Donnie Jarreau, REGYMEN Fitness co-founder, said the goal is to open an additional seven to nine fitness studios this year and sell 30 franchises in 2019.
REGYMEN studios is known for offering three calorie and heart-monitored, multi-platform group workouts. Members can track their heart rate and progress on studio monitors while they workout.
